Congress Announces ‘Thank You’ Yatra In UP After INDIA Bloc Beats BJP In The State

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet is currently holding a meeting in New Delhi to discuss the Lok sabha election 2024 results. The party's top leadership, including President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are participating in the deliberations.

In his opening remark, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “I want to draw your attention to the fact that wherever Bharat Jodo Yatra went we saw an increase in the vote percentage and number of seats for the Congress party.”

“In Manipur, we won both the seats. We also won seats in Nagaland, Assam, and Meghalaya. In Maharashtra, we emerged as the single-largest party. People from all walks of life supported the Congress party to save the country’s democracy and constitution. Other than this, we saw an increase in seats dominated by SC, ST, OBC, and Minority voters as well as in Rural areas. Going forward, we have to make our presence felt in urban areas as well,” he said at the extended CWC meet.

During the meeting, a unanimous demand was raised to make Rahul Gandhi the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 9. While BJP on its own did not have enough seats to touch the majority mark this election, the NDA alliance is set to form the government with 293 seats.

