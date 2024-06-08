Elections

Congress Announces ‘Thank You’ Yatra In UP After INDIA Bloc Beats BJP In The State

PTI
Gandhi Siblings at Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet | Photo: PTI
The Congress party has announced a "Dhanyawaad Yatra" (Thank You March) in Uttar Pradesh, following its impressive performance in the state in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The yatra will take place from June 11 to 15, covering all 403 constituencies in the state. This decision was made at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting currently underway in New Delhi.

Senior party leaders and workers are expected to participate in the march, which aims to express gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh for their support. During the yatra, copies of the Constitution will be presented to people from various communities as a symbol of appreciation.

The Congress party won six Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, while its ally, the Samajwadi Party (SP), secured 37 seats. Both parties triumphed over BJP that managed to win 33 seats in the state.

Rahul Gandhi defeated BJP rival Dinesh Pratap Singh with over three lakh votes in Raebareli, while BJP's Smriti Irani, lost to Kishori Lal Sharma, a Congress loyalist, by a margin of over 1.65 lakh votes.

An ascetic, or Indian holy man, sits on a staircase of a temple near Ram Janambhoomi teerth, a construction hailed as a milestone achievement in Indian PM Modi’s tenure, on the eve of the Ram Navami festival in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India on 16 April 2024. - Getty Images
Ayodhya Consensus: 'Ram Saved Us, Ram Saved Democracy'

BY Shweta Desai

About  Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meet

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet is currently holding a meeting in New Delhi to discuss the Lok sabha election 2024 results. The party's top leadership, including President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and  Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are participating in the deliberations.

In his opening remark, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “I want to draw your attention to the fact that wherever Bharat Jodo Yatra went we saw an increase in the vote percentage and number of seats for the Congress party.”

“In Manipur, we won both the seats. We also won seats in Nagaland, Assam, and Meghalaya. In Maharashtra, we emerged as the single-largest party. People from all walks of life supported the Congress party to save the country’s democracy and constitution. Other than this, we saw an increase in seats dominated by SC, ST, OBC, and Minority voters as well as in Rural areas. Going forward, we have to make our presence felt in urban areas as well,” he said at the extended CWC meet.

During the meeting, a unanimous demand was raised to make Rahul Gandhi the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 9. While BJP on its own did not have enough seats to touch the majority mark this election, the NDA alliance is set to form the government with 293 seats.

