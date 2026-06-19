Dare To Dream: Review Of Shinjini Kumar’s ‘Busy Women’

One of the most moving stories Kumar tells is that of Phoolbasan Bai Yadav from Raipur, who dealt with extreme poverty which made her and her four children feel that life was not worth living. But she persisted, going on to start a collective of self-help groups (SHGs) for women in Chhattisgarh that focuses on changing their lives through financial literacy, hygiene, nutrition and self-defence. Now she is thinking about a cooperative society. As Phoolbasan says, “I wanted to make a big change. I wanted to change the world around me. And I had to do it while living in the same society, which is the only one I knew. So, I could have either fought this battle at home, or the ones I fought.” So, Phoolbasan still wakes up early, does her chores at home, goes out for her collective work and then returns home to finish her remaining chores.