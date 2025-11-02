Learning To Combust: A Review Of Arundhathi Subramaniam’s The Gallery of Upside Down Women

The diverse range of this book coheres under its eye-catching, unusual title, and splendid poetry. The awry and askew vision of the world is prioritised and a beautiful symphony rises from the medley of the unconventional. My favourite poem is called ‘When Two Women Drink Chai Together.’ It might appear as a simple enough activity, but imbued with the aromatic details of the star anise, cinnamon, and other magic potions gurgling in the kettle, the poem becomes a ritual with its special chant for the sisterhood: “The perfect number is always three—/a cackling duo and a pot of tea.” In this feminine partnership of relaxed chatter, the men are happily forgotten, so is the clutter of everyday lives. As I put down the book with this soothing image of a twosome and tea cups, I think back on the women who rebelled in earlier times, sometimes through physical penance, sometimes through secret language and sometimes through a mysticism coded beyond their time. The Gallery of Upside Down Women shows the eternal possibility of being the maverick and revelling in it, or discovering one’s true self by rejecting the social mask, or simply standing apart from a crowd and believing in a community of One.