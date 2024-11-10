It is perhaps fitting that the book ends with the story of adapting King Lear for a performance, Badshah Pather, by the Bhand Pather group and directed by Raina. In the beginning, the actors were not able to connect with the story, but eventually, the group translated the story, and made changes such as changing the characters of daughters to sons, and adding Kashmiri elements into the play, performed at many places to great acclaim. It is even more admirable that they managed to do this despite sometimes facing violence, as when their Jeep was pelted by stones leading to the windows being shattered and injuries and shock for the troupe! Ultimately, the commonality of grief and loss connected the audience to the play, “He (the actor) brought in the language of the common man’s lament, and of Kashmiris crying while burying their lost sons…”. And it is this bond that makes one believe, as Raina writes towards the end of the book, “…this land had nurtured for centuries the theme of lool (love).., could not become a barren land devoid of compassion…possibility and hope still existed”.