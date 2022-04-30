Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Yash Turns Down A Multi-Crore Endorsement From A Paan Masala Brand

Just a week after actor Akshay Kumar apologised for his association with a paan masala brand, 'KGF' actor Yash has turned down a similar endorsement.

Yash Turns Down A Multi-Crore Endorsement From A Paan Masala Brand
Yash Instagram/ @thenameisyash

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 10:01 pm

Just a week prior, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar issued an apology for endorsing in a paan masala brand. Now, another famous actor has turned down a contract with another paan masala brand, according to the Hindustan Times. 

Currently rejoicing the success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, the lead actor Yash turned down an endorsement worth crores from a paan masala and cardamom brand. The news was confirmed by Yash’s endorsement management company, Exceed Entertainment. 

Related stories

KGF Chapter 2: Yash's Rocky Bhai Breaks Records, Becomes the Third Highest-Grossing Hindi Film

KGF Chapter 2 Day 12 Collection: Yash's Film Takes Off Past Rs 900 Crore

Ram Charan Calls Yash's Performance In 'KGF 2' Mind Blowing

Arjun Banerjee, head of Exceed, said, “I remember when we became a part of the team with Yash and his long time friend and associate Prashant in March 2020, we created an informal group for communication and it was named ‘storm is coming' that is the belief he is instilled in us, at a time when no one knew when will the filming of KGF2 will complete let alone release and be a monstrous hit.”

Banerjee continued, “At this point, we as a team are looking at long-term partnerships only, whether it’s in the form of strategic investments, endorsements or equity deals. Recently we declined a double digit multi crore offer from a pan masala brand and are going to be extremely mindful on who we associate with. Given his pan-India appeal, we want use this opportunity to give right kind of messaging to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands which have a conscience, are like minded and want to play the long game, just like the man himself.”

Kumar, on the other hand, had joined actors Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan for promoting Vimal’s products. However, after facing backlash for his decision from his fans, he withdrew the endorsement and apologised. He also issued a statement on social media for the same. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Tags

Art & Entertainment Yash Ajay Devgn Akshay Kumar Shah Rukh Khan Vimal Elaichi Paan Masala Endorsement KGF: Chapter 2 Art And Entertainment Yash (actor) Akshay Kumar India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Ten Most Wondrous Personalities Worth Knowing

The Ten Most Wondrous Personalities Worth Knowing

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'