Yash Turns Down A Multi-Crore Endorsement From A Paan Masala Brand

Just a week prior, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar issued an apology for endorsing in a paan masala brand. Now, another famous actor has turned down a contract with another paan masala brand, according to the Hindustan Times.

Currently rejoicing the success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, the lead actor Yash turned down an endorsement worth crores from a paan masala and cardamom brand. The news was confirmed by Yash’s endorsement management company, Exceed Entertainment.

Arjun Banerjee, head of Exceed, said, “I remember when we became a part of the team with Yash and his long time friend and associate Prashant in March 2020, we created an informal group for communication and it was named ‘storm is coming' that is the belief he is instilled in us, at a time when no one knew when will the filming of KGF2 will complete let alone release and be a monstrous hit.”

Banerjee continued, “At this point, we as a team are looking at long-term partnerships only, whether it’s in the form of strategic investments, endorsements or equity deals. Recently we declined a double digit multi crore offer from a pan masala brand and are going to be extremely mindful on who we associate with. Given his pan-India appeal, we want use this opportunity to give right kind of messaging to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands which have a conscience, are like minded and want to play the long game, just like the man himself.”

Kumar, on the other hand, had joined actors Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan for promoting Vimal’s products. However, after facing backlash for his decision from his fans, he withdrew the endorsement and apologised. He also issued a statement on social media for the same.