Yaminiiee Singh Wraps Up 'Jaisi Saas Waisi Bahu' And 'Uttaran', Exults About Her 'Khubsurat Anubhav'

Bhojpuri diva Yaminiiee Singh has opened up on wrapping up her two ‘favourite’ films ‘Uttaran’ and ‘Jaisi Saas Waisi Bahu’ with her ‘favourite directors’, calling the journey ‘beautiful’.

Instagram
Yaminiiee Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Taking to Instagram, Yaminiiee dropped a series of pictures with her crew members. There are also some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot of the movies ‘Jaisi Saas Waisi Bahu’, and ‘Uttaran’.

The post is captioned in Hindi: “Rama Prasad production ki do films ka final pack up hua, 18th March se share hua ye safar 13th April ko khatam hua, behad khubsurat aur alag anubhav raha…”

“Ek artist ke liye sabse khushi ki baat hoti hai jab who pane manpasand director aur ek behtreen film ka hissa bante hain, meri teen most favourite directors me se, do ke saath lagataar ek mahina nahi karma ki aur bahut kuch sikhi,” she said in the post.

Yaminiiee added: “Aise to iss saal meri kaafi film aayi, aur aa rahi hain, par abhi tak ki mere dil ke karib meri sabse most favourite films mere teen favourite directors ke saath hain, ‘Ridhi Sidhi’- Praveen Kumar, ‘Jaisi Saas Waisi Bahu- Ajay Jha, ‘Uttaran’- Raj Kishore. Mahadev apni kripa meri team ke sabhi logon par bane rakhe.”

The shooting of ‘Uttaran’ was wrapped up in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

On the work front, Yaminiiee is known for movies like ‘Patthar Ke Sanam’, ‘Lallu Ki Laila’, and ‘Premgeet’.

