Yami Gautam Wishes Sister Surilie Gautam On Her Birthday: 'Only Person Who Can Drag Me For Fake Nails'

Yami Gautam Dhar has penned a sweet birthday note for her younger sister and actress Surilie Gautam, expressing how much she loves her.

IANS
Instagram
Yami and Surilie Gautam Photo: Instagram
Actress Yami Gautam Dhar has penned a sweet birthday note for her younger sister and actress Surilie Gautam, expressing how much she loves her.

Surilie, who has turned 34, made her TV debut in 2008 with 'Meet Mila De Rabba'. She is also known for Punjabi movies like 'Power Cut', 'Shava Ni Girdhari Lal', and 'Posti'.

Taking to Instagram, Yami shared a throwback picture with her "little one". The snap shows the birthday girl wearing a one-shoulder red top and golden palazzos. Yami is resting her head on her sister's shoulder. She is wearing a black top and red pants.

The post is captioned: "It's Surilie Day, today & everyday!!!! Happy birthday my little one!!! We love you so much."

Yami Gautam Story Photo: Instagram
Yami, who was most recently seen in 'Article 370', took to the Stories section and shared a childhood throwback picture of the two, wherein the sisters are sitting on a table and have black sunglasses on.

She wrote: "Happy birthday to the OG RajaBabu of our family....P.S.our love for these fake sunglasses was another level."

In another post, Yami wrote: "The only person who can convince/push/drag me for fake nails with the brightest nail paint. Happy birthday."

Surilie is married to Jasraj Singh Bhatti, son of late Indian comedian Jaspal Bhatti.

Meanwhile, in the political action thriller 'Article 370', Yami plays the spirited intelligence officer Zooni Haksar.

The movie is set against the backdrop of the abrogation of the Constitutional provision that assured a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Set against the backdrop of true events, the film offers audiences a gripping narrative with political intrigue, national security threats and pulse-pounding action sequences woven in.

Directed by Aaditya Suhas Jambhale, 'Article 370' has a stellar ensemble cast that includes Priyamani, Arun Govil and Vaibhav Tatwawadi.

