Yami Gautam: Some High-End Fashion Designers Don’t Give You Their Outfits Because You're Not So And So

Actress Yami Gautam has never been known for mincing her words and has now come out to talk about fashion designers in the film industry who don’t treat all actors very well. The actress, who looked spectacular at her wedding, a few months back, says that she decided to go with her mother’s saree as there have been a few designers, who she has had to deal with in the past, who are very picky about who they give their outfits to.

She said that while she had designers who she could completely rely on, there were still few who act difficult. In an interview with Indian Express, she said, “My wedding was an extension of my personality, and my core values. I am lucky to have a partner who thinks like me. Wedding is your day, you should do everything you feel like doing, which give you happiness. No one should dictate that for you.”

She added, “I’ve had the privilege to have some really good designers I can lean on. But, even in the fashion industry, there are some high-end designers who don’t give you their outfits because you are not so and so. It is the entire system. I remember I heard that about myself once. That person said, ‘No, that lehenga is not for you’, and I was like ‘What, why?!’, and they said, ‘No, just doesn’t work with that designer’. It was so mean. I don’t understand what the criteria is, how can you make someone feel so bad? But its not true for all designers, some of them are really good with their work and their attitude, but there is always a rotten apple.”

This is why she felt that she will not let anyone else ruin her special day. “That’s when I decided that never allow anyone to make me feel bad about myself. You are doing great in whatever you’re doing, and never try to fit in someone’s ‘attire’. I had it in my head that when it is my special day, it is going to be my way. It was going to be my mother’s saree, because the way I feel about it and connect with that emotion. Our rituals were very important to me, absorbing everything that we were doing was of utmost importance to us, and we did that,” she said.