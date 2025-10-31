Women's WC 2025: Rishab Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, And Other Stars Hail Team India As They Enter Final

Kareena Kapoor shared several pictures with the players and congratulated the Women’s cricket team on their landmark win. In one post, the actress wrote, "And like I said, girls can do it all. With grit and determination... Well done, Team India... on the finals, my girls." Sharing a photo of Rodrigues, Kareena wrote, "Take a bow, fantabulous Jemimah @jemimahrodrigues (star and red heart emojis)."