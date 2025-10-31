Women's WC 2025: Rishab Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, And Other Stars Hail Team India As They Enter Final

The Indian women's cricket team entered the ICC Women's World Cup final by defeating seven-time champions Australia in the semifinal match.

Indian women cricket team enters Womens World Cup 2025 final
Indian celebs cheers as Indian Women's cricket team enters Women's World Cup 2025 final Photo: Instagram
  • The Indian women’s cricket team emerged victorious in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal match against Australia 

  • They pull off the highest successful run-chase in women's ODI history to enter the final

  • Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the match with a record-breaking century

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal match at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, turned into an emotional and historic moment as the Indian women’s cricket team defeated seven-time champions Australia to seal its place in the final of the tournament. They knocked the champions with a historic five-wicket victory. Jemimah Rodrigues scored a massive 127 runs to hit a remarkable 339-run chase against Australia.

After their victory over Australia, several Indian celebs, including Rishab Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others, congratulated the Indian women's team. Have a look at their social media posts here.

India's Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia in Navi Mumbai. - AP
The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kantara star Rishab Shetty wrote on X, "What a moment for India! Our women’s team @BCCIWomen storms into the ICC #WomensWorldCup2025 Final with a thrilling win over Australia! A stunning display of determination, unity, and brilliance on the field. Take a bow, @JemiRodrigues that century was pure class! (sic)"

Suniel Shetty, sharing a pic from the match, wrote, "339 ... Against Australia !!! That was a biigg total to chase. But the belief was BIGGER. Jemimah’s unbeaten ton and India’s fearless chase - pure magic! Team India into the finals, with fire and belief (sic)."

Kareena Kapoor shared several pictures with the players and congratulated the Women’s cricket team on their landmark win. In one post, the actress wrote, "And like I said, girls can do it all. With grit and determination... Well done, Team India... on the finals, my girls." Sharing a photo of Rodrigues, Kareena wrote, "Take a bow, fantabulous Jemimah @jemimahrodrigues (star and red heart emojis)."

Varun Dhawan also posted a picture of Jemimah on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "My hero." 

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video of the team from the match and wrote, "Well played girls. Whatta win."

Celebs react to Women cricket teams win against Australia
Celebs react to Women cricket team's win against Australia Photo: Instagram
A win against New Zealand confirmed a top-four finish for India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. - AP
India Vs Australia Semi-Final: Five Talking Points Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Blockbuster

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Arjun Rampal also posted pics on Instagram and wrote a lengthy note that read: "Not every day you witness a chase like this. What a great moment for Women’s cricket. What emotion. What an epic. Salute our girls. You are champions already. Take a bow #jemimahrodrigues. Prayers for the finals has already begun more than a billion hearts you girls have won. #jemimahrodrigues #iccwomensworldcup2025."

India will lock horns with South Africa in the final match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, November 2, at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

