Women's WC 2025: Rishab Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, And Other Stars Hail Team India As They Enter Final

The Indian women’s cricket team emerged victorious in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal match against Australia
They pull off the highest successful run-chase in women's ODI history to enter the final
Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the match with a record-breaking century
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal match at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, turned into an emotional and historic moment as the Indian women’s cricket team defeated seven-time champions Australia to seal its place in the final of the tournament. They knocked the champions with a historic five-wicket victory. Jemimah Rodrigues scored a massive 127 runs to hit a remarkable 339-run chase against Australia.
After their victory over Australia, several Indian celebs, including Rishab Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others, congratulated the Indian women's team. Have a look at their social media posts here.
Kantara star Rishab Shetty wrote on X, "What a moment for India! Our women’s team @BCCIWomen storms into the ICC #WomensWorldCup2025 Final with a thrilling win over Australia! A stunning display of determination, unity, and brilliance on the field. Take a bow, @JemiRodrigues that century was pure class! (sic)"
Suniel Shetty, sharing a pic from the match, wrote, "339 ... Against Australia !!! That was a biigg total to chase. But the belief was BIGGER. Jemimah’s unbeaten ton and India’s fearless chase - pure magic! Team India into the finals, with fire and belief (sic)."
Kareena Kapoor shared several pictures with the players and congratulated the Women’s cricket team on their landmark win. In one post, the actress wrote, "And like I said, girls can do it all. With grit and determination... Well done, Team India... on the finals, my girls." Sharing a photo of Rodrigues, Kareena wrote, "Take a bow, fantabulous Jemimah @jemimahrodrigues (star and red heart emojis)."
Varun Dhawan also posted a picture of Jemimah on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "My hero."
Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video of the team from the match and wrote, "Well played girls. Whatta win."
Arjun Rampal also posted pics on Instagram and wrote a lengthy note that read: "Not every day you witness a chase like this. What a great moment for Women’s cricket. What emotion. What an epic. Salute our girls. You are champions already. Take a bow #jemimahrodrigues. Prayers for the finals has already begun more than a billion hearts you girls have won. #jemimahrodrigues #iccwomensworldcup2025."
India will lock horns with South Africa in the final match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, November 2, at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.