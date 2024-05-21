Will There Be A Crossover Between ‘The Family Man 3’ And Shahid Kapoor's ‘Farzi 2’? Manoj Bajpayee Reveals

Coming to ‘The Family Man’, Manoj plays the role of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who leads a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the third season of the show would bring back several original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others. While ‘The Family Man: Season 1’ premiered on Prime Video on September 20, 2019, the season two was released on June 4, 2021. The release date of the third season is yet to be announced.