Will There Be A Crossover Between ‘The Family Man 3’ And Shahid Kapoor's ‘Farzi 2’? Manoj Bajpayee Reveals

Manoj Bajpayee is currently shooting for ‘The Family Man’ and has wrapped up a schedule.

Manoj Bajpayee and Shahid Kapoor Photo: Instagram
Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Family Man’ franchise is one of the most loved in the OTT space, and it is all set to return with its third season. However, there have been reports of a crossover between ‘The Family Man 3’ and Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Farzi 2’. Both ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Farzi’ have been created by Raj & DK, and stream on Amazon Prime Video. 

Talking about it, Manoj told PinkVilla, "The American contract is so strict, if I say something, then I will have to pay back some amount which I am not getting as well. That's why I can't say anything. But, bohot majja aaney wala hai (It's going to be fun)."

Further talking about shooting the latest season, the actor said, “Mujhe bahut mazaa aa raha hai. Abhi shooting chal rahi hai. Ek schedule khatam kiya hai humne. Raat ko dedh baje jaa ke soya hu main... Main family man ki hi shooting kar raha tha (I am enjoying a lot. The shooting is going on. We have wrapped up a schedule. I slept at 1:30 am...I was shooting for The Family Man)."

Earlier this month, the third season of the franchise was officially announced and the makers updated that they have commenced the shoot. Taking to Instagram, Prime Video shared pictures of Manoj with Raj & DK, and captioned it as, "#TFM3W??? us: shoot begins. Drop your excitement."

Coming to ‘The Family Man’, Manoj plays the role of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who leads a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the third season of the show would bring back several original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others. While ‘The Family Man: Season 1’ premiered on Prime Video on September 20, 2019, the season two was released on June 4, 2021. The release date of the third season is yet to be announced. 

As for ‘Farzi’, the crime thriller series stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna and Bhuvan Arora, and revolves around counterfeit money. 

