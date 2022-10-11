Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

When 10-Year-Old Swetha Menon Proposed To Amitabh Bachchan

Popular Malayalam actress Swetha Menon recalls memories of Big B, who turned 80 on Tuesday, and shared how as a 10- year-old, she proposed to Amitabh Bachchan.

Swetha Menon, Amitabh Bachchan
Swetha Menon, Amitabh Bachchan Pinterest, Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 12:25 pm

Popular Malayalam actress Swetha Menon recalls memories of Big B, who turned 80 on Tuesday, and shared how as a 10- year-old, she proposed to Amitabh Bachchan.

Speaking to the media, the actress, who is now based in Mumbai, said that the incident happened in Allahabad in her childhood.

"My father was an Air Force officer and one day, he told me that Rajiv Gandhi and Bachchan are coming to Allahabad to immerse the ashes of Indira Gandhi. I said I want to meet Bachchan and my father flatly refused," she said.

"When the occasion arrived, I remember I had just got up and remembered that it was the day. We were staying in the Air Force area, and without even brushing my teeth, I ran out, and I reached the venue. There was absolute silence as the function was going on. I reached Bachchan and told him to please 'marry me as I am in love with you'."

"Then I looked at my father, he was fuming, and in a moment, another officer came and, in a flash, took me away," said Menon.

She goes on to add that years passed, and after she won a Miss India contest in 1994, according to the convention, the winner returns the following year to hand pass it to the next winner.

"The event happened in Mumbai. The stairs leading to the stage were very steep. As I was standing, I realized it was Bachchan who was standing next to me and seeing him, I went into a trance, and in the process, I fell down. He came and helped me rise, and that was a huge moment for me," said Menon laughing as she was explaining her awe for Big B.

Menon has worked in various industries, including Bollywood and is presently an office bearer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes.

Related stories

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Celebs Reveal A Film Of Big B That They Would Like To Watch In Theatres

On Amitabh Bachchan's 80th Birthday, 'Goodbye' Tickets Priced At Rs 80

Tags

Art & Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan AB80 Swetha Menon Big B Birthday Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Bollywood Superstar Celebrity Birthday Bollywood Thiruvananthapuram
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics