Watch: Trans Woman Bonita Rajpurohit Roped In As First Lead In Dibakar Banerjee's 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

The recently released teaser of Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ has quickly garnered attention. Not long after, the producers have now unveiled the first lead of the film, a transgender star Bonita Rajpurohit. Taking on the role of Kulu, Bonita has shared her journey in a new video posted on Balaji Telefilms’ social media account.
In the snippet, Bonita reveals that she hails from a small town in Rajasthan. Viewers get a glimpse into her life as her family photos are featured. She reflects on discovering her identity through cinema and realizing the importance of representation for people like her. Despite working in a production company, where she earned only around ₹10k to ₹15k per month, she found it tough to make ends meet.
She continued, “My biggest motivation is seeing women like me on screen. To see trans representation on screen. I never thought I would land an acting role and that I would get to play a lead in a Bollywood film. So, some dreams just come true.” She went on to add that she had not even dreamt of getting such a huge opportunity.
Discussing her experience of working in ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2,’ Bonita stated, “The whole journey is very, very tough for me to take on. For me, it’s not about playing someone else’s character; it’s about touching my trigger points. It’s my personal issues. Speaking audaciously about those things in front of the camera is a lot.”
Sharing the video, the makers captioned it, “Sapno ke shehar mein, Kulu found her calling. Meet KULU, our first lead of #LoveSexAurDhokha2, in cinemas on 19th April!”
The forthcoming film delves into the consequences of love and betrayal in today’s day and age, along with the intricacies of relationships, and hidden aspects of love in the age of the internet. It features a stellar cast including Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee, Anupam Joardar, and Uorfi Javed.
‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2,’ which is releasing 14 years after the first movie of the same name, will hit the silver screens on April 19.