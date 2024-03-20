Watch: Paparazzi Welcomes Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda As They Return To Mumbai

After their dreamy wedding in New Delhi, actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda made their way back to Mumbai. And much to their surprise, the couple got a surprise welcome by the paparazzi as they sang a song for the newlyweds.
As Pulkit and Kriti made their way towards their car, the photographers sang in unison, “Mubarak Ho Tumko Ye Shaadi” from 2002 film ‘Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya’. They just loved the welcome at the airport and could not thank the photographers enough for their sweet gesture. Not to miss, the couple was blushing on their way back to the car. Watch it here:
For those caught unaware, Pulkit and Kriti had a pastel-themed wedding, and the couple opted for pink and green outfits. They have been actively sharing details from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies. They had shared the first pictures of the wedding with a caption. It read, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew.Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”
Kriti recently posted pictures from her first rasoi ceremony, and revealed that she made halwa as a new bride.
Pulkit and Kriti have been together for several years now and announced their wedding with a beach-themed wedding card. Pulkit was earlier married to Shweta Rohira for almost an year, and they had called it quits in 2015.