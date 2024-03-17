Art & Entertainment

Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda Dance To Dhol Beats As They Have Grand Griha Pravesh-Watch Video

Before entering his residence in Delhi, Pulkit Samrat opened the car door for his new bride, Kriti Kharbanda. The couple tied the knot on March 15.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 17, 2024
Instagram
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's griha pravesh after wedding Photo: Instagram
Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda became man and wife on March 15. They exchanged wedding vows at Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Bharat on Friday. It was attended by their families and close ones. Post the wedding, on March 16, the newlyweds shared dreamy pics from their special day.

Kriti received a warm welcome at Pulkit Samrat's household. The new bride was welcomed with dhol beats and there was a grand celebration. Pulkit and Kriti also danced to the dhol beats. Kriti donned a pink floral print sari with a sleeveless blouse for the occasion while Pulkit donned a cream-coloured kurta and dhoti. In the video, Pulkit’s family was seen giving flying kisses to the couple.

Before entering his residence in Delhi, Pulkit opened the car door for his new bride and both made their way for the griha pravesh. This sweet gesture by the actor has made their fans go aww.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding was an intimate affair. For their special day, they wore shades of pastel. Kriti was in a pink lehenga while Pulkit was in a mint green ensemble. Sharing the loved-up wedding pics on Instagram, they wrote, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

Pulkit and Kriti reportedly got engaged in January this year. As per reports, their pre-wedding festivities started on March 14 with a sangeet ceremony, haldi ceremony took place on March 15 around lunchtime and they took pheras in the evening

For the unversed, their love story began when they were working together for 'Pagalpanti'. They confirmed it during the promotions of the film. They tied the knot after five years of being in a relationship.

