Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding was an intimate affair. For their special day, they wore shades of pastel. Kriti was in a pink lehenga while Pulkit was in a mint green ensemble. Sharing the loved-up wedding pics on Instagram, they wrote, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”