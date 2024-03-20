Art & Entertainment

Soaked In Love: Pulkit Samrat Applies Mehendi On Kriti Kharbanda's Palm, Adorably Kisses Her; Check Out Pics

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were soaked in 'Ishq ka rang' at their mehendi ceremony. The couple today shared some mushy mehendi pics.

March 20, 2024
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat mehendi pics Photo: Instagram
After sharing their dreamy wedding pics, newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have shared glimpses from their vibrant mehendi ceremony. Pulkit and Kriti had a big fat wedding at ITC Grand Bharat at Delhi NCR, on March 15. The mehendi and sangeet ceremonies reportedly took place on March 14 at the same venue.

On Wednesday, taking to their Instagram handles, Pulkit and Samrat shared some candid pics from their mehendi ceremony. Pulkit was in an olive green ensemble while Kriti was in an pastel outfit. In the first pic, Pulkit can be seen applying mehendi on one of Kriti's hands and in one pic, he was seen kissing on her hand. Pulkit was also seen dancing his heart out at his mehendi. They captioned the pics, "Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye."

Have a look at Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's love-soaked mehendi pics here.

On March 16, the newlyweds shared photos from their wedding and wrote, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You." They were in pastel outfits and looked so stunning together. Pulkit got the Gayatri Mantra embroidered on his sherwani.

Pulkit and Kriti had a grand grih pravesh at Pulkit's Delhi residence. They grooved to dhol beats as they received a warm welcome by their groom's family. Kriti also shared pics of her first rasoi and it got approval from Pulkit's grandmother. The actress cooked halwa for her husband's family.

Kriti and Pulkit starred together in films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding, 'Pagalpanti' and 'Taish'. They fell in love while shooting for 'Pagalpanti'. Reportedly, they got engaged in January this year.

