Want To Focus On My OTT Career: Aamir Ali

Actor Aamir Ali says after exploring the field of television "deeply", he wants to scale a new mountain, the digital space.

The popular actor began his career on TV in the early 2000s and has since starred in serials such as "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii", "Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki", "FIR" and "Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls".

While TV has a lot more "drama", the shows on streamers tend to portray reality in an "authentic manner", he said.

"I have thankfully had an amazing experience on both TV and OTT... TV has a lot more drama in it, the OTT shows however tend to portray reality in an authentic manner... I owe so much of my career to TV.

"However, now that I have explored TV so deeply, I am looking forward to doing more OTT. It is a new challenge for me, a new mountain to climb and I am excited about it," Ali told PTI.

According to the 44-year-old actor, there is much more left for him to do as an artiste.

"Things are constantly changing, and it is important to stay abreast of new developments... For now, I am going to be focusing entirely on my OTT career. Maybe in a few years I will go back to TV, you never know," said Ali, who has also starred in the 2010 film "I Hate Luv Storys".

He will be soon seen in a thriller web series and a movie directed by Hansal Mehta.

The actor said he is extremely excited about his role in the series and defined working with Mehta as a "dream-come-true moment".

"My role (in the series) is extremely exciting. We shot for it in South Africa and the entire experience was incredibly enriching. Working with Hansal sir on the film has been a dream-come-true for me. I have learnt so much from him," he added.

The yet-to-be-titled web series will also feature Deepak Tijori, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rajat Kapoor, among others.

Ali's latest show "Life Navrangi", a seven-episode web dramedy on faecal sludge management (FSM), was released in May on YouTube.

Working on the project supported by BBC Media Action and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was a "fulfilling experience" for him, he said.

"Life Navrangi", a follow-up series of the successful 26 episode TV drama "Navrangi Re!", sees Ali reprise the role of the young journalist Vishwas.

"No part of the show is preachy in nature. That is the uniqueness of the show – it brings to the fore much-stigmatised and less-talked about issues but in an engaging manner which keeps the audience captivated and not bored," he added.

Prior to "Life Navrangi", Ali has appeared in web series "Black Widows" and "Naxalbari".

