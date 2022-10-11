Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Vivek Agnihotri Targets Latest Ad Featuring Aamir Khan-Kiara Advani, Says ‘Aisi Bakwas Karte Hain’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri slammed ‘Laal Sing Chaddha’ actor Aamir Khan and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actress Kiara Advani for their recent ad.

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 7:48 pm

‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri is known to speak his mind and recently, he targeted ‘Laal Sing Chaddha’ actor Aamir Khan and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actress Kiara Advani for their latest advertisement, which features the actors as newlyweds.

Vivek took to Twitter and slammed the ad, which features Kiara and Aamir returning from their wedding in a car. As they discuss why they didn’t cry at the bride’s vidaai, Aamir tells Kiara, “Why should traditions that have continued for centuries continue to do so? That’s why we question every banking tradition. So that you get the best service.”

Vivek reshared the ad on Twitter and commented, “I just fail to understand since when banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing the corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.”

Other social media users too commented on the post. While one wrote, “Pehle toh mujhe inki shadi manzoor nahi hai. Bank ka badh mein dekhte hai kya karna hai,” another commented, “Privatisation will make us a consumer without moral values.  Hum Kaha Ja Rahe Hain.” One of the social media user trolled them and wrote, “reminds me of rajshri paan masala ads.” 

This isn’t the first time Vivek has targeted Aamir. The filmmaker took a dig at the actor after the  failure of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. During an interview, Vivek had said that the film didn't suffer due to the boycott, but because of the content.

"Let's take Laal Singh Chaddha as an example and I hope Aamir Khan listens to this and understands because I am not just somebody. I am saying the right thing. Everyone in the industry is saying that ‘bhakton ne film ko barbad kar diya.' But do you know how many votes Narendra Modi gets in India? 40 percent, okay? So let's take this 40-50% away from his audience. Then also, where are the rest of the 50 percent people?" he had said.

