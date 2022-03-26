Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
Vinayakan: I Have Had Physical Relationships With Ten Women

Tamil and Malayalam actor Vinayakan has been slammed for his comments on the #MeToo movement.

Vinayakan Instagram

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 12:28 pm

Tamil and Malayalam actor Vinayakan seems to have got himself embroiled in a controversial soup. While speaking to the media, the actor made some scandalous statements about the MeToo movement which seemed to have not gone down too well with his fans. 

He spoke about how he could not understand the #MeToo movement and also that if asking women for sex is something that is what the movement is about, then he will continue to do so. 

“What is Me Too? I do not know. Is it up to the girl? Let me ask, what if I want to have sex with a woman? In my life, I have had physical relationships with ten women. I asked those ten women if they would like to have a physical relationship with me. I will still ask if that is what you say Me Too means. No woman has come here and asked me,” he said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

This led to the actor being trolled on Twitter. One user said, “You cannot ask someone when you are at a position of power/ there's something the other one needs. You cannot call a random person who hasn't shown interest. If there's a mutual spark, you wouldn't need to ask. No wonder no woman has asked him for sex. Clueless guy,” while another one added, “Those who say #Vinayakan respects consent and appreciate him asking for sex to random people, I believe are fine with any random man approaching them/their dear ones asking for the same. Are we living in some la la land?”

According to a report in IndiaGlitz, actress Navya Nair has also been criticised because she was present at the event but didn’t say anything.

This is not the first time that Vinayakan has got himself in trouble for his statements. In 2019, poet and Dalit activist Mruduladevi had alleged that he had harassed her on the phone, and he was even arrested for the same. 

