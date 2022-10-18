Vimal, Yogi Babu-Starrer To Shine A Light On Unscrupulous Brokers

Director Abdul Majith, who is best known for directing the Vijay-starrer 'Thamizhan', is now producing and directing a big budget film that will shine a light on unscrupulous brokers.

The yet-to-be-titled film, which features actors Vimal and Yogi Babu in the lead, will feature Champika and Aishwarya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Says a source in the know, "The world is dominated by brokers who play a part in many transactions. While some of the brokers function professionally, many brokers act in an unethical manner keeping their interests in mind and without giving due importance to the requirements of their clients.

"How the film's protagonist (Vimal) saves people from such self - centred brokers will be the crux of the plot. The film will have adequate amounts of sentiment, humour, action and romance. Besides, it will drive home a significant message."

Apart from Vimal, Champika, Aiswarya Dutta and Yogi Babu, the film will also feature actors M S Baskar, Mottai Rajendran, Ravi Maria, John Vijay, Gnanasambandam, PowerStar Srinivasan, Chaams and Namo Narayanan.

While most of the shooting schedules have been held in Chennai and its neighbourhood, the climax portions are to be shot in the backdrop of palaces in Vellore and Ranipet.

The film is likely to hit screens for Pongal, 2023.