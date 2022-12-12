Vikrant Massey-Starrer '12th Fail' Wraps Up Its Last Schedule In Mumbai

Filmmaker-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next directorial '12th Fail' wrapped up its shooting on Monday. The film, headlined by Vikrant Massey, is the first film to be shot in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, the hub of Hindi medium UPSC preparations.



The film is inspired by real-life events and tells the story of aspiring IAS and IPS students. The film, which has been shot in Chambal, Agra, Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, Mussoorie, and Mumbai, started rolling cameras in October in various real locations and came back to Mumbai after 2 months.



Talking about the film, Vikrant Massey said, "My experience on this film was phenomenal, probably the best experience I ever had. It is one of the most special stories that I am a part of and also one of the most challenging parts that I had to play. Working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra was literally coming-of-age for me. One thing that I want to say is that the entire journey of the character was very personal for me, in the last 2 months of filming I have lived 6 to 8 months of my life."



The decision to shoot at real life locations was a conscious decision taken by Vidhu in order to do justice to the film and its script.



Commenting on it, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who has earlier directed films like 'Parinda', 'Mission Kashmir' and the 2020 film 'Shikara', said, "I have a feeling that this could be my best-performed film till date. When I started filming '12th Fail', I had no idea I would end up enjoying it this much, that it would perhaps turn out to be one of my best films. Also, everyone in the crew was so young� I got to boss around kids half my age, while making a film about students. What else do I want in life?"



Written, produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' is scheduled for a 2023 summer release.

