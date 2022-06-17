Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vikrant Massey Chuffed About Shooting 'Sector 36' In Delhi

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is excited to start work on his new project 'Sector 36' in the national capital Delhi.

Vikrant Massey Chuffed About Shooting 'Sector 36' In Delhi
Vikrant Massey IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 12:58 pm

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is excited to start work on his new project 'Sector 36' in the national capital Delhi. He recently wrapped the shoot of 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan, and has been receiving a lot of positive response post the trailer release of his upcoming film 'Forensic'.

The actor will be stationed in the capital city for a month-long schedule of 'Sector 36'. Elaborating on the same, the actor said, "We have started with the shoot of 'Sector 36' in Delhi and I am so glad that it's finally announced because I was really waiting to talk about this one for a while."

"Plus 'Forensic' is also coming soon and the response that its trailer has got with everyone giving Johnny so much love, has been really encouraging. So, it's a very exciting time at work right now and I am enjoying every bit of it".

'Sector 36', which is being produced by Maddock Films, also stars Deepak Dobriyal. The film is being helmed by 'Talvar' writer Aditya Nimbalkar and is written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury.

[With inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vikrant Massey Bollywood Bollywood Actor Delhi Movies Bollywood Movies Delhi Movie Sector 36 Actor/Actress Vikrant Massey
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival