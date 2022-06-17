Vikrant Massey Chuffed About Shooting 'Sector 36' In Delhi

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is excited to start work on his new project 'Sector 36' in the national capital Delhi. He recently wrapped the shoot of 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan, and has been receiving a lot of positive response post the trailer release of his upcoming film 'Forensic'.



The actor will be stationed in the capital city for a month-long schedule of 'Sector 36'. Elaborating on the same, the actor said, "We have started with the shoot of 'Sector 36' in Delhi and I am so glad that it's finally announced because I was really waiting to talk about this one for a while."



"Plus 'Forensic' is also coming soon and the response that its trailer has got with everyone giving Johnny so much love, has been really encouraging. So, it's a very exciting time at work right now and I am enjoying every bit of it".



'Sector 36', which is being produced by Maddock Films, also stars Deepak Dobriyal. The film is being helmed by 'Talvar' writer Aditya Nimbalkar and is written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury.

[With inputs from IANS]