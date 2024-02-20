Popular Tamil actor Vijayakumar has got his granddaughter, Diya, married recently. Even before the wedding ceremony, Diya had become the talk of the town. Pictures from her pre-wedding festivities broke the internet and people were eager to see the grand ceremony. Diya tied the knot with Dillan on February 19 in an opulent ceremony that was organized at the Sheraton Grand Resort & Spa in Mahabalipuram, Chennai.
Unlike most of her family, Diya decided not to step her toes in showbiz. She decided to study medicine abroad. During her studies, she met Dillan. The duo fell in love, and they took their relationship to the next level. They recently got married in a grand ceremony that saw their family and friends coming together.
A video from the wedding is going viral on the internet. The video shows Diya and Dillan sitting on the mandap. The bride is visibly moved during the ceremony and the family is seen blessing the couple. Diya is seen in a saree and is decked with intricate gold jewellery. On the other hand, Dillan looks stunning in a muted gold ethnic outfit. The video also gives a glimpse into the wedding venue which was adorned with flowers.
Take a look at the viral video here.
What took Diya and Dillan’s wedding to the next level was Rajinikanth’s entry. Rajinikanth and Vijayakumar have been friends for a decade. The superstar arrived at the wedding in a white outfit and blessed the couple. He is seen enjoying the wedding with family and friends.
Take a look at the video of Rajinikanth in Diya and Dillan’s wedding here.
Anitha Vijayakumar also shared a few pictures from the wedding and penned a sweet note for her daughter. She wrote, "My dream come true to see my princess have a fairytale wedding that she wished for."
Take a look at more pictures from Diya and Dillan's wedding here.
Not just Rajinikanth, many other celebrities from the industry also attended the wedding and showered their blessings on the couple.