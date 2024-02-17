Vijayakumar’s granddaughter, Diya, is set to tie the knot this weekend. The grand ceremony is set to take place at a beach resort near Chennai on February 19. Ahead of the wedding festivities, pictures of the couple have gone viral on the internet.
Recently, Diya and Dillan got engaged in an intimate ceremony at their home. Diya’s mother – Anitha Vijayakumar shared snippets from the event on her Instagram. She shared a video of welcoming Diya at the airport. In the video, Diya’s family is also extending their warm wishes to Dillan. A second video shows the auspicious pooja being conducted at their house. She also shared a series of pictures that showed their house adorned with flowers ahead of the pre-wedding festivities.
Advertisement
Diya took to her Instagram and shared a video of the Pandhakal and Sumangali puja that took place in their house ahead of the wedding. She shared the video from the pre-wedding festivities and wrote, “All the feels on day one kicking off the celebrations with our Pandhakal and Sumangali Pooja filled with love in our home!”
Advertisement
Take a look at the video here.
Advertisement
Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Gorgeous lady!!! Create some beautiful memories and sending you lots of love.” A second fan said, “Congratulations diya.” A third fan commented, “Enjoy the best moments in your life... so gorgeous bride. May god bless both of you.”
Advertisement
Additionally, other pictures of the couple have also gone viral. The couple looks ethereal in their ethnic outfits. The pictures exude love and warmth.
Take a look at the pictures here.
A lot of details about the wedding is under the wraps but influential celebrities from the industry are said to be a part of the wedding.