Art & Entertainment

Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities

Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth Mallya got engaged to his girlfriend, Jasmine last year.

Instagram
Siddharth Mallya to get married to his girlfriend Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth Mallya who got engaged to his girlfriend, Jasmine last year, is all set to get married to his ladylove. Siddharth and Jasmine will tie the knot this week. The pre-wedding festivities seemed to have already started.

Groom-to-be Siddharth Mallya took to his Instagram handle to share glimpses from the wedding festivities. He shared a picture with his would-be wife and wrote, “Wedding week has commenced….❤️ #wedding #ily''. In the pic, the couple was seen posing behind a frame with lots of roses. Siddharth was seen in a white tuxedo with a pair of pink pants while Jasmine was in a floral dress. Jasmine was adorably resting her head on Siddharth's shoulder.

Have a look at the post here.

Here's yet another pic from the wedding festivities.

Siddharth Mallyas wedding festivities
Siddharth Mallya's wedding festivities Photo: Instagram
info_icon

ICYDK: Siddharth proposed to Jasmine, on Halloween 2023. He went down on one knee to pop the question. They were dressed in Halloween-themed outfits and Jasmine showed off her engagement ring in one of the pics shared by Siddharth.

Sharing the pics, Siddharth wrote, ''Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa 🎃❤️💍(thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin)''.

Jasmine also shared photos from their engagement on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "There were obviously other things that happened in October, but nothing else really matters anymore best day of my life. So thankful I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this day special''.

For those unversed, model-actor Siddharth Mallya was born in Los Angeles, California, and raised in London and the UAE. He did his education from Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London, and also enrolled in the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

After graduating from drama school, he started his career as a model and then began acting. Mr Mallya has appeared in films and television shows.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  2. PM Modi's Monthly Radio Broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' To Resume From June 30
  3. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Mann Ki Baat To Be Back, Says PM Modi; Hoax Bomb Threat Delays Chennai-Dubai Flight
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. As Novelist Arundhati Roy Faces Prosecution Under UAPA, What Lies Ahead?
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  2. 'Lakshya' Clocks 20 Years: Farhan Akhtar Announces Re-Release Of Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta Starrer
  3. Sharmin Segal Reacts To Allegations Of Her 'Bullying' Sanjeeda Shaikh: These Interviews Were Taken Out Of Context
  4. Suniel Shetty Reveals Owning Three Buildings Where His Father Used To Work: My Dad's First Job Was Cleaning Tables
  5. 'De De Pyaar De 2': R Madhavan To Reportedly Play Rakul Preet Singh's Father In The Sequel
Sports News
  1. Boston Celtics' NBA Title Win Will Be Remembered For The Rest Of My Life, Says Jayson Tatum
  2. EPL 2024-25 Fixtures: Mckenna Relishes 'Amazing Start' With Ipswich To Face Liverpool
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Mbappe Avoids Surgery After Breaking Nose In France's Win Against Austria
  4. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
World News
  1. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  2. Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Surprising Lip-Plumping Hack. Watch Her TikTok Tutorial!
  3. Thailand's Senate Overwhelmingly Approves A Landmark Bill To Legalise Marriage Equality
  4. Which Countries Have Nuclear Weapons | At A Glance
  5. '... Was Lying In Pool Of Blood': America's Got Talent's Howie Mandel Recounts Wife's Scary Injury
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Mann Ki Baat To Be Back, Says PM Modi; Hoax Bomb Threat Delays Chennai-Dubai Flight
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions