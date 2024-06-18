Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities

Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth Mallya who got engaged to his girlfriend, Jasmine last year, is all set to get married to his ladylove. Siddharth and Jasmine will tie the knot this week. The pre-wedding festivities seemed to have already started.
Groom-to-be Siddharth Mallya took to his Instagram handle to share glimpses from the wedding festivities. He shared a picture with his would-be wife and wrote, “Wedding week has commenced….❤️ #wedding #ily''. In the pic, the couple was seen posing behind a frame with lots of roses. Siddharth was seen in a white tuxedo with a pair of pink pants while Jasmine was in a floral dress. Jasmine was adorably resting her head on Siddharth's shoulder.
ICYDK: Siddharth proposed to Jasmine, on Halloween 2023. He went down on one knee to pop the question. They were dressed in Halloween-themed outfits and Jasmine showed off her engagement ring in one of the pics shared by Siddharth.
Sharing the pics, Siddharth wrote, ''Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa 🎃❤️💍(thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin)''.
Jasmine also shared photos from their engagement on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "There were obviously other things that happened in October, but nothing else really matters anymore best day of my life. So thankful I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this day special''.
For those unversed, model-actor Siddharth Mallya was born in Los Angeles, California, and raised in London and the UAE. He did his education from Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London, and also enrolled in the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.
After graduating from drama school, he started his career as a model and then began acting. Mr Mallya has appeared in films and television shows.