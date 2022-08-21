Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda On Boycott Bollywood Trend: ‘I Don't Know What They Want’

The actor, who plays the role of a boxer in the film, also expressed concern regarding the reason for the social media hatred.

Vijay Deverakonda during Liger promotions
Vijay Deverakonda during Liger promotions Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 10:06 am

While actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy promoting his pan -Indian film 'Liger', ‘Boycott Liger‘  started trending on social media on Saturday. Addressing the issue during a press event in Vijaywada, he said that he, along with Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh and others in the film’s team have worked hard for three years to complete the film amid the pandemic.

 “Three years back, in 2019 we started this film. Back then, this ‘boycott Bollywood’ wasn’t there. All this started in the lockdown and we were already into the shooting schedules by that time. At that time, we felt like there was no option better than Karan (Johar) sir to take our movie India-wide. He took Baahubali and showed us a way in North India which was an unknown territory for us. Script and production was ours. When we requested him to release the movie in Hindi, he warmly took it and now we got humongous reach in the North," he said.

The actor, who plays the role of a boxer in the film, also expressed concern regarding the reason for the social media hatred.

Related stories

I Was Born To Play This Character, Says 'Liger' Baddie Vish

Do You Know Why Vijay Deverakonda Wore Chappals For ‘Liger’ Promotions? Actor Reveals The Reason Behind It

“I don’t know exactly what is their (online trolls) issue and what they want. We are correct on our side. I was born in Hyderabad. Charmme was born in Punjab. Puri sir was born in Narsipatnam. Shouldn’t we work? We have worked hard for three years to make this cinema. Shouldn’t we release our movies? Should we sit in homes? You all have been seeing the love that the audiences have been showering on us. I am doing movies for those audiences. I need those audiences. There is no need for any fear until we have these people for us,” Vijay said.

He added, “When we are correct and when we do our dharma, there is no need to listen to anybody and let there be anything coming, we must fight. I have no fear and I know that in complete honesty, we have done it with our hearts. We all are from this country and we know how much we do for our people and country. We are not from that batch who sits in front of computers and tweets. We are the one who steps in first if something happens.” Just before the event, Vijay had tweeted a similar statement.

'Liger' is a Hindi and Telugu bilingual and also stars actor Ananya Panday in the lead role. The film will release in theatres on August 25.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vijay Devarakonda Boycott Boycott Bollywood Indian Cinema Karan Johar Filmmaker Cinema Halls Box Office Collection Vijay Deverekonda Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?