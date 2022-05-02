Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vijay Babu Removed From The AMMA Executive Committee

According to AMMA, Vijay Babu wrote a letter to the organisation indicating that he wants to be removed from the executive committee due to the charges levelled against him.

Vijay Babu Removed From The AMMA Executive Committee
Vijay Babu Instagram/ @actor_vijaybabu

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 9:24 pm

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) said on Sunday that actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been accused of raping an actress, has been removed from its executive committee awaiting an investigation into the issue. 

According to AMMA, the actor wrote a letter to the organisation claiming that he does not want to serve on the executive committee because to the charges levelled against him."The committee examined Vijay Babu's letter and accepted his demand," the organisation stated. 

The actress, who has starred in films made by Vijay Babu's production business, filed a police complaint on April 22 and detailed her torture at the hands of the producer-actor on Facebook over the last one-and-a-half months. Acording to a report by The Indian Express.

Related stories

Sexual Assault Case Filed Against Vijay Babu

Babu, who has been missing since the police initiated the investigation, emerged in a Facebook live session on Tuesday and claimed innocence, stating he is the "true victim." 

Another charge was filed against the producer, who is also the founder of the production business Friday Film House, for disclosing the survivor's name and identity, which is a crime.Babu has applied to the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail in the rape of an actress. 

Meanwhile, another lady filed a new complaint against him on Friday via a social networking platform. However, because there was no official complaint, authorities have yet to file a case.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vijay Babu Vijay Babu Rape Case Vijay Babu Film Producer Vijay Babu AMMA Committee Vijay Babu Removed Vijay Babu Case Vijay Babu Removed AMMA Committee Vijay Babu Actor Vijay Babu India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary