The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) said on Sunday that actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been accused of raping an actress, has been removed from its executive committee awaiting an investigation into the issue.

According to AMMA, the actor wrote a letter to the organisation claiming that he does not want to serve on the executive committee because to the charges levelled against him."The committee examined Vijay Babu's letter and accepted his demand," the organisation stated.

The actress, who has starred in films made by Vijay Babu's production business, filed a police complaint on April 22 and detailed her torture at the hands of the producer-actor on Facebook over the last one-and-a-half months. Acording to a report by The Indian Express.

Babu, who has been missing since the police initiated the investigation, emerged in a Facebook live session on Tuesday and claimed innocence, stating he is the "true victim."

Another charge was filed against the producer, who is also the founder of the production business Friday Film House, for disclosing the survivor's name and identity, which is a crime.Babu has applied to the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail in the rape of an actress.

Meanwhile, another lady filed a new complaint against him on Friday via a social networking platform. However, because there was no official complaint, authorities have yet to file a case.