Art & Entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal’s Skills Include Mirror Writing; ‘As Martial Artist Important To Learn Different Arts’

Apart from showcasing his prowess in action sequences and hair-raising stunts, action star Vidyut Jammwal, who is currently busy with filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss’s next starring Mohanlal and Sivakarthikeyan, possesses a unique skill, which is journaling in mirror images or reverse writing.

Advertisement

Instagram
Vidyut Jammwal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Apart from showcasing his prowess in action sequences and hair-raising stunts, action star Vidyut Jammwal, who is currently busy with filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss’s next starring Mohanlal and Sivakarthikeyan, possesses a unique skill, which is journaling in mirror images or reverse writing.

The actor, who started learning the Indian martial art form, Kalaripayattu, at the age of three, said that as a martial artist, engaging in various art forms such as sketching, calligraphy, writing, and painting helps in making the hardness of the hands supple.

Vidyut told IANS: "Yes, not many know about (my) reverse writing (skill). As a martial artist, it is important to learn different forms of art to enhance your skills, such as sketching, calligraphy, writing, and painting. It makes the hardness of the hands supple and gives the elasticity in the fingers."

Advertisement

Mirror writing, an unusual script, runs in the opposite direction to normal, with individual letters reversed.

Vidyut further elaborated that after rigorous swordplay or challenging hand-to-hand combat, the arms and neuromuscles become "very hard".

"So as a martial artist, it is important to do all these skills and use your neuromuscular connection to make your hands more light and easy. Hence, you tend to do these things and train yourself in different forms."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates