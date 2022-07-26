Videos Show Aftermath Of Jason Momoa's Head-on Collision With Motorcyclist

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has just survived a head-on collision with a motorcyclist.



The 'Aquaman' was involved in a scary accident with a biker in Los Angeles, reports aceshowbiz.com.



As per TMZ report, the actor was travelling on Old Topanga Canyon Road near the Calabasas area when a motorcyclist travelling in the opposite direction made contact with him coming around a curve.



The rider allegedly crossed into Jason's lane and struck the left front end of the actor's Oldsmobile muscle car, reports aceshowbiz.com.



The collision sent the rider briefly flying into the air, at which point they reportedly ricocheted off Momoa windshield before clearing the hood of his car to end up on the other side.



According to law enforcement sources, the motorcyclist was able to land on his feet and was left standing up after the crash though.



The rider was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, including a thumb injury and bruising to the leg. The actor himself appears to have left unscathed in the incident.



Videos taken in the aftermath of the accident show the 42-year-old hunk walking back to his car while the biker was being tended by paramedics behind him on the side of the road.



The actor, known for his love for vintage bikes and riding motorcycles, recently took to Instagram to share his Harley Davidson collection and promote 'On the Roam', his unscripted docuseries for Warner Bros. Discoveries.



The series will document the 'Game of Thrones' alum "as he travels across the United States to meet extraordinary people who are blazing their respective paths - including motorcycle fabricators, craftsmen, musicians and athletes - and making a difference in their industry."



"...inspired by my love for vintage bikes and my home. we shot everything while racing in the dirt with my friends filming our new show On The Roam can't wait for you to see," the actor wrote in the caption of his post.



"I hope u enjoy the collection everything looks better dirty. mahalo nui loa harley aloha."

[With Inputs From IANS]