Amber Heard Nearly Lost Role In 'Aquaman 2' Due To Lack Of Chemistry With Jason Momoa

The widely publicised defamation trial of actress Amber Heard and her ex-husband actor Johnny Depp is likely to conclude shortly, with final arguments slated on Friday (May 27), yet each court session has revealed surprising new evidence.

The 36-year-old actress had claimed in a session that, in addition to battling to save her job after Depp was accused of sexual misconduct, she had to "fight extremely hard" to keep her role in the planned ‘Aquaman’ sequel.

The May 24 hearing was no different, with DC Films president Walter Hamada testifying against Heard, according to a report by CNA Lifestyle.

In both 2018 original and the 2017 ‘Justice League’ film, Heard portrays Mera, the love interest of actor Jason Momoa's lead character ‘Aquaman’.

"I was given a script, then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it ... They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch," she stated in court, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hamada, who spoke virtually at the court hearing, insisted that DC Films' choice to reduce her involvement in ‘Aquaman 2’ was not a hasty move and had nothing to do with the former couple's case.

According to Hamada, the sequel was planned from the start to be a "buddy comedy" between Momoa's Aquaman and actor Patrick Wilson's Ocean Master. Aside from that, the studio cited a lack of chemistry between Mera and Momoa as a cause for recasting and lmimiting Mera's role.

"The reality is it’s not uncommon on movies for two leads to not have chemistry and it’s sort of movie magic and editorial ... you can fabricate that chemistry. At the end of the day when you watch the movie, it looks like they have great chemistry. But I just know that through the course of postproduction, it took a lot of effort to get there” Hamanda remarked.

"Sometimes you just put characters together on the screen and they work. It’s like what makes a movie star a movie star. You know it when you see it. The chemistry wasn’t there” she added.

Despite these reservations, Hamada went on to say that the original ‘Aquaman’ picture, which was released in 2018, "still worked," and that the filming with Heard went smoothly.

‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’, the sequel, will be released in Singapore on March 16 of next year.