Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Did a 45-Minute Concert Of Every Single Song Of Mine, Says Katrina Kaif

The actor also said the most desirable thing about Vicky Kaushal was how self-assured he is.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 8:57 am

Actor Katrina Kaif, who was the latest guest at the 'Koffee With Karan' show along with her 'Phone Bhoot' co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, made some interesting revelations about her married life with Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina opened up about her relationship with Vicky in great detail and revealed during the Rapid Fire round the sweetest gesture that he has done for her so far. She said, “On my birthday, I was just recovering from being very unwell. I had a very tough time with Covid. He could sense that I was not having a good time and somehow, he just turned the switch. He did a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine and danced entire songs. And everyone sat down, and stopped dancing. Everyone was like, ‘How does he know every step?’ The steps weren’t perfect but he just got the vibe, and danced it through. But the reason behind it was to make me laugh.”

The actor also said the most desirable thing about Vicky was how self-assured he is.

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal come from different cultural backgrounds, Karan Johar prodded her about this and she answered, “The most important thing is how Vicky is with his parents—it’s so incredible, at some point, even if he was a bit restrictive at the beginning of the relationship, this is the kind of respect and loyalty he gives to his family. This is what he’ll do after marriage. His principles and values are so strong, that was overwhelming.”

Karan’s Koffee couch has been called the ‘couch of manifestation’ as many stars have expressed their affections or desires and their wishes have come true, including Vicky’s. Speaking about their love story, Katrina said, “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over.” Vicky and Katrina married in December last year, after keeping their fans guessing for several months about the status of their relationship.

'Koffee with Karan Season 7' has seen several celebrity guests, including Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani and Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Entertainment Indian Cinema Bollywood Couple Koffee With Karan 7 Karan Johar Bollywood Actor Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Mumbai
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Before ‘Vikram Vedha’, Other Saif Ali Khan Multi-Starrers That Cemented His Position As A Top Performer

Before ‘Vikram Vedha’, Other Saif Ali Khan Multi-Starrers That Cemented His Position As A Top Performer