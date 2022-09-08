Vicky Kaushal Did a 45-Minute Concert Of Every Single Song Of Mine, Says Katrina Kaif

Actor Katrina Kaif, who was the latest guest at the 'Koffee With Karan' show along with her 'Phone Bhoot' co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, made some interesting revelations about her married life with Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina opened up about her relationship with Vicky in great detail and revealed during the Rapid Fire round the sweetest gesture that he has done for her so far. She said, “On my birthday, I was just recovering from being very unwell. I had a very tough time with Covid. He could sense that I was not having a good time and somehow, he just turned the switch. He did a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine and danced entire songs. And everyone sat down, and stopped dancing. Everyone was like, ‘How does he know every step?’ The steps weren’t perfect but he just got the vibe, and danced it through. But the reason behind it was to make me laugh.”

The actor also said the most desirable thing about Vicky was how self-assured he is.

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal come from different cultural backgrounds, Karan Johar prodded her about this and she answered, “The most important thing is how Vicky is with his parents—it’s so incredible, at some point, even if he was a bit restrictive at the beginning of the relationship, this is the kind of respect and loyalty he gives to his family. This is what he’ll do after marriage. His principles and values are so strong, that was overwhelming.”

Karan’s Koffee couch has been called the ‘couch of manifestation’ as many stars have expressed their affections or desires and their wishes have come true, including Vicky’s. Speaking about their love story, Katrina said, “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over.” Vicky and Katrina married in December last year, after keeping their fans guessing for several months about the status of their relationship.

'Koffee with Karan Season 7' has seen several celebrity guests, including Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani and Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor.