Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vetri Maaran's Jallikattu-Based Series 'Pettaikaali' To Stream From Diwali

Ace director Vetri Maaran's 'Pettaikaali', the first ever web series to be based on the bull taming sport of Tamil Nadu, Jallikattu, will premiere on an OTT platform from Deepavali this year.

Pettaikaali
Pettaikaali IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 5:27 pm

Ace director Vetri Maaran's 'Pettaikaali', the first ever web series to be based on the bull taming sport of Tamil Nadu, Jallikattu, will premiere on an OTT platform from Deepavali this year.

While Vetri Maaran is the showrunner of this series, 'Pettaikaali' has been directed by his long-time assistant Raj Kumar.

The series, which has triggered quite some interest, will premiere on OTT platform Aha Tamil.

The premise of this series is expected to take audiences deep into the never-seen-before world of Jallikattu.

The web series has been crafted and created with the utmost craftsmanship of the cast and crew that will be an amalgamation of an engaging and gripping tale.

Santhosh Narayanan is scoring the music for this series while Vetri Maaran's trusted cameraman Velraj has handled its cinematography.

'Pettaikaali' will be the first-ever web series to be made based on Jallikattu. With promising technicians like Santhosh Narayanan and Velraj involved, the web series will offer an enthralling experience for the audiences. The details about others in the cast and crew will be revealed soon.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vetri Maaran Jallikattu Pettaikaali Diwali Tamil Nadu OTT Platforms Raj Kumar Aha Tamil
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview