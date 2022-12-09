Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Varun Sharma Wants To Be Known By His Characters' Names Before His Own

After five years in Hindi film industry, actor Varun Sharma, who is popularly known for his roles as Choocha from 'Fukrey' and Sexa from 'Chhichhore', said that his biggest win would be being known by his characters' names more than his own.

Varun Sharma
Varun Sharma Instagram

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 3:01 pm

After five years in Hindi film industry, actor Varun Sharma, who is popularly known for his roles as Choocha from 'Fukrey' and Sexa from 'Chhichhore', said that his biggest win would be being known by his characters' names more than his own.

Talking about his most loved character Choocha, that's also become his colloquial name, the actor said: "Our common madness is what drove the film and while shooting it this time around, I realised, we haven't changed a bit. The energy of the Fukrey set is still as mad and unmatchable."

"There is such great love for my characters - like Choocha (Fukrey) and Sexa (Chhichhore) which is so beautiful for me. I want to be known by my character names more than my own name and that will be my biggest win. It's the toughest to put a smile on anyone's face and I am glad I make people laugh."

Now that the actor is busy with Cirkus promotions, he said: "I am ending the year with the biggest film of my life. It's a special experience working with Rohit Shetty Sir and Ranveer Singh. With Fukrey finishing 5 years now in the midst of Cirkus promotions, I am just amazed at how far life has come and how much love has come my way."

"I am eternally grateful for it all. My comments section of the post is flooded with requests for the third part. I've finished our shoot and the film will be out soon. The film is a piece of our hearts and I can't wait for the world to watch it."

