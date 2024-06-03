Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are on top of the moon. The couple are now parents to a bonny baby girl. As per reports both the mother and the child are doing absolutely okay and they might soon be discharged from the hospital and will be heading home with their little bundle of joy.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal might soon take to social media to announce the news of the arrival of the baby. But for now, the news has been let out by David Dhawan to the paparazzi. Check out their post right here:
Varan Dhawan announced his pregnancy in February of this year by posting a black-and-white photo with Natasha Dalal and his cat. In the photo, the actor was tenderly kissing his wife’s baby belly, while their beloved dog Joey sat on the sofa, facing the camera.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal married on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony attended exclusively by family and close friends. The wedding ceremony was place in Alibaugh.
Varun Dhawan will star in the espionage series 'Citadel' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In addition, he owns a cat named 'Baby John'. A. Kaleeswaran directs this high-octane action drama. It also has Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in prominent parts. He will also be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' where he will be paired opposite Janhvi Kapoor once again after 'Bawaal'.