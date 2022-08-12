Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'

A war of words has broken out between Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant and Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela after the latter revealed that certain 'Mr. RP wanted to meet her in Delhi but she was tired and slept after coming back from shooting'. Soon after her statement, Rishabh said that people lie in interview for the sake of popularity without naming anyone. However, internet users speculate it is about Urvashi.

Now, Urvashi has responded to cricketer Rishabh Pant's jibe at her and called him ‘chotu bhaiya’. In a clear response to Rishabh Pant's Instagram post, Urvashi wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball ot…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also added hastags - RP CHOTU BHAIYYA (young brother) Cougar Hunter and Don't take advantage of a silent girl.

Earlier, Rishabh had posted a note on Instagram Stories that reads, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them,” read the note. He then added hashtags--Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister) and Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai (There's a limit to lies too). Rishabh deleted the post later.

In a recent interview, Urvashi claimed someone waited all night to meet her during her Delhi shoot schedules, “Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all.”

It is said that Urvashi and Rishabh were in relationship for a brief period. Howenever, they never spoke about it.