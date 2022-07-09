Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Urmila Matondkar Remembers Learning Dance From Late Choreographer Saroj Khan

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar remembers the late choreographer Saroj Khan, who taught her how to dance.

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 10:22 am

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar had worked with late choreographer Saroj Khan on several projects including the 1995 film 'Rangeela'. She considers Khan as her mentor and recalls working with her on the show 'DID Super Moms'.

Matondkar, who is among the panel of judges on the show, remembers the choreographer and shared her experience working with Khan. She was judging the performance by one of the contestants Anila Rajan on the dance number 'Crazy Kiya Re' from the movie 'Dhoom 2'.

She says: "My eyes were fixated on you throughout the performance. It was such beautiful choreography, and it was literally like a bolt of strong lightning in the house. I remember when I started my career, I struggled a lot. I never learned how to dance, it was difficult for me."

Recalling how Khan helped her polish her dance skills, she said: "Soon, I started working with Saroj Khan Ji, I saw the ringmaster's precision in her and she taught me a lot of things. Similarly, the most beautiful part of your performance was the same precision and how effortlessly you performed."

'DID Super Moms' airs on Zee TV.

[With Inputs from IANS]

