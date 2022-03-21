Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher for Their Support

Actress Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher have raised nearly $35 million for Ukraine through a GoFundMe campaign for refugee and humanitarian aid efforts.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher for Their Support
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 3:48 pm

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to actress Mila Kunis and her actor husband, Ashton Kutcher, for their efforts to help the people there amid its war with Russia.

Kunis, a native of Ukraine who moved to the United States when she was a child, and Kutcher have set up a GoFundMe campaign that has so far earned nearly $35 million toward refugee and humanitarian aid efforts. The couple also pledged $3 million of their own money.

Related stories

Amidst Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Shah Rukh Khan’s Old Video On War Goes Viral

Russia-Ukraine War: Indian Films Shot In The War-Torn Country

Gigi Hadid Pledges To Support Ukraine And Palestine Relief By Donating Her Fashion Month's Earning

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Sunday (March 20), President thanked the couple for their support, saying they were “among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to flexport & Airbnb to help refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine”

“Today, I am a proud Ukrainian,” the actress wrote on the GoFundMe page. “While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support. … While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety. Countless amounts of people have left everything they know and love behind to seek refuge. With nothing but what they could carry, these Ukrainian refugees are in need of housing and supplies right away.”

She also addressed the situation in her homeland in an interview with journalist Maria Shriver, saying she was “awestricken” by the people there who are fighting back, including “with their own makeshift weapons.” “It is inspiring,” she added, expressing her admiring for Zelenskyy as well. She and Kutcher met with him before the COVID-19 pandemic began, having a “beautiful conversation” with the president in which he said he wanted to “empower the people” and the country.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ukraine Ukraine President Actor/Actress Series Funding Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ukraine Crisis Couple Volodymyr Zelenskyy Mila Kunis Ashton Kutcher Ukraine
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonam Kapoor Announces Pregnancy; Shares Pictures Flaunting Her Baby Bump

Sonam Kapoor Announces Pregnancy; Shares Pictures Flaunting Her Baby Bump

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years