Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Two Dead In Mexico After Netflix Series Cast, Crew Van Crashes

`Two actors from 'The Chosen One' were killed while some were injured near Mulege.

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 1:53 pm

Two actors on the Netflix series 'The Chosen One' were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Local media reported the crash occurred Thursday, June 16, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time. 

The Baja  Department of Culture said Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. 

Netflix describes 'The Chosen One' this way: “A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.”

According to casting calls, the series is being taped by an independent production company.

[With Inputs from PTI]

