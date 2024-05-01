Art & Entertainment

TV World Descends Upon Rupali Ganguly's Star-Studded 'Belated' Birthday Bash

The 'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly hosted a belated birthday bash for her friends in the industry, and it was attended by celebrities such as Sudhanshu Pandey, Rajan Shahi, Aamir Ali, Arjun Bijlani, and Shaheer Sheikh, among others.

Rupali Ganguly Photo: Instagram
The actress, who turned 47 on April 5, threw the party exclusively for her 'Anupamaa' cast mates and celeb friends late on Tuesday night. She wore a blue and golden dress for the party, with a glossy makeup look, her hair tied in a ponytail.

Rupali was accompanied by her husband, businessman and ad filmmaker Ashwin K. Verma, and their son Rudransh.

The celebrations began with Rupali, all smiles, happily cutting the cake brought for her by the paparazzi.

The paps were heard singing, "Baar baar din yeh gaye ... tum jeeyo hazard saal". She then fed the cake to the paps who were busy shooting her every move.

The party was attended by 'Anupamaa' producer Rajan Shahi and Rupali's co-star Sudhanshu Pandey. The other celebrities in attendance included Delnaaz Irani, Sumona Chakravarti, Arjun Bijlani, Aneri Vajani, Aamir Ali, Shaheer Sheikh, Jaswir Kaur and Vaquar Shaikh.

Rupali plays the titular character in the family drama 'Anupamaa', whose star cast includes Pandey playing the character Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

The actress is also known for her work in shows like 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Sanjivani: A Medical Boon', and 'Aapki Antara'.

