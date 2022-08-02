Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
TV Actor Sudesh Lehri Recalls How He Was Slapped Twice On Maniesh Paul's Podcast

Comedian Sudesh Lehri recently made an interesting revelation on Maniesh Paul's podcast about being slapped twice, which became a turning point for his career.

Sudesh Lehri
Sudesh Lehri IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 6:42 pm

During a conversation with Maniesh, Sudesh described his most embarrassing yet crucial experiences that acted as the most important lessons for his career. In the initial stage of his professional career, as a child, he used to perform in an orchestra for sustenance. But in an unfortunate turn of events, a man slapped Lehri. This lit a fire within him that drove him to pursue the career of a comedian.

Later, Sudesh decided never to do an orchestra until he earned the title of a celebrity. He created his own cassette, which turned out to be a hit, opening doors for him in the Punjabi industry.

However, the turning point of his professional life was getting the platform of 'Laughter Challenge'.

Furthermore, he recalled another incident when he was slapped by Krushna Abhishek not because of any controversy or rift but to make him better in his act. "I would often forget his dialogues on stage, at one performance, Krushna slapped me to generate laughter as I forgot my dialogues, saying, 'Abeyy Saaley'," which became a statement trademark of the jodi.

Nevertheless, Krushna-Sudesh has been amongst the most iconic comedy jodis of Television.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek also appeared on 'The Maniesh Paul Podcast'. From Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Prajakta Koli, Elli Avram, to people from different walks of life have come on the show and shared some interesting stories or incidents from their life.

[With Inputs From IANS]

