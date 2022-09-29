Turkish Singer Melek Mosso Cuts Hair On Stage In Solidarity With Iranian Women

Turkish singer Melek Mosso chopped off her long tresses on stage to show solidarity with Iranian women protesting the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, who was detained by authorities in Tehran on September 13 and three days later, died in custody.



Twenty two-year-old Mahsa Amini was brutally killed by the "morality police" of Iran for showing a bit of her hair, not adhering to the strict dress code laws.



Mahsa Amini's killing has sparked nationwide protests. Protesters are standing against the totalitarian regime, chanting slogans such as 'Let women live their freedom' and 'I will kill whoever killed my sister.'



A video of Mosso has gone viral, where she is seen standing on stage and cutting her long black hair. She is dressed in an all white ensemble. While, she was chopping of her hair, the crowd could be heard cheering for the singer.



The Turkish singer took to Instagram, where she also shared the clip, which currently has 1,65,348 likes on the photo-sharing website.



She wrote in Turkish: "If you want to grab us by the hair and drag us into your darkness, we will cut that hair too! Freedom should be equal for all in the world. All women deserve to live humanely in this world! The various restrictions and atrocities done to my sisters wherever they are in the world breaks my heart."



"Mahsa Amini who was killed at such a young age and many whose lives were taken away in the clashes in recent days... I stand with the Iranian people and the women fighting for their freedom 89 @bahman_ghobadi (Iranian director) in a video I watched, he called out to Turkish artists: "Your support right now will have a tremendous impact on civil protests Like this. If artists in Iran hear your voice they will be braver about supporting their people."



"I invite all artists to encourage and support the people who are struggling out there 1 WOMAN, LIFE, FREEDOM! ZEN."

