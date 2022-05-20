Friday, May 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2022: Trailer Of 'Mujib' Unveiled At The Film Festival

At Cannes, the trailer for 'Mujib,' a biopic about Bangladesh's founder, was presented.

Cannes 2022: Trailer Of 'Mujib' Unveiled At The Film Festival
Shyam Benegal India Today

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 May 2022 3:26 pm

For Indian and Bangladeshi moviegoers, the ongoing Cannes Film Festival has been a joy. At the 75th Cannes Film Festival, the trailer for Shyam Benegal's film 'Mujib - The Making Of A Nation' was unveiled. In the presence of India's Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, the 90-second clip was released at the Indian Pavilion at Cannes.

The film, co-produced by India and Bangladesh, depicts the life of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh. The film, extensively shot in India and Bangladesh, is directed by Shyam Benegal. “It was an absolutely marvelous journey working for this film as I got an opportunity to work with the artists & technicians from both the nations,” Benegal said in a video message.

The actors in the lead roles, Arifin Shuvoo and Nusrat Imrose Tisha, for the love of the nation, essay the roles of Rahman and his spouse Sheikh Fazilatunnesa (Renu). It showcases Fazilatunnesa's struggles, strengths, and role in Rahman's success as one of the greatest leaders across the globe, according to PTI. 

“We have witnessed an epic trailer, of a historic leader (Mujib), it was with the energizing efforts of all the cast & crew from India & Bangladesh, including the governments of both nations that despite the pandemic this film was possible,” Thakur said.

 “This biopic directed by the legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal brilliantly portrays the dramatic life and legacy of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while being true to reality,” Mahmud said.

Related stories

Jesse Eisenberg Gets Interrupted During His Speech At Cannes Film Festival

Cannes 2022: Madhur Bhandarkar Feels Indian Cinema Making A Global Mark

Cannes 2022: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Opens Film Festival With A Video Address

With Inputs From PTI

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shyam Benegal Nationality India Bangladesh Upcoming Movies Upcoming Bollywood Movie Mujib-The Making Of A Nation Bollywood Trailer Trailer Release 75 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat