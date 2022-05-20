For Indian and Bangladeshi moviegoers, the ongoing Cannes Film Festival has been a joy. At the 75th Cannes Film Festival, the trailer for Shyam Benegal's film 'Mujib - The Making Of A Nation' was unveiled. In the presence of India's Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, the 90-second clip was released at the Indian Pavilion at Cannes.

The film, co-produced by India and Bangladesh, depicts the life of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh. The film, extensively shot in India and Bangladesh, is directed by Shyam Benegal. “It was an absolutely marvelous journey working for this film as I got an opportunity to work with the artists & technicians from both the nations,” Benegal said in a video message.

The actors in the lead roles, Arifin Shuvoo and Nusrat Imrose Tisha, for the love of the nation, essay the roles of Rahman and his spouse Sheikh Fazilatunnesa (Renu). It showcases Fazilatunnesa's struggles, strengths, and role in Rahman's success as one of the greatest leaders across the globe, according to PTI.

“We have witnessed an epic trailer, of a historic leader (Mujib), it was with the energizing efforts of all the cast & crew from India & Bangladesh, including the governments of both nations that despite the pandemic this film was possible,” Thakur said.

“This biopic directed by the legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal brilliantly portrays the dramatic life and legacy of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while being true to reality,” Mahmud said.

