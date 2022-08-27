Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Tollywood Twitter War: Anasuya Bharadwaj Warns Vijay Deverakonda's Fans

Well-known Telugu anchor-turned-actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has warned those trolling her and age-shaming her on social media that she will be retweeting every abuse to show what happens to a woman who stands her ground for her respect.

Anasuya Bharadwaj
Anasuya Bharadwaj Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 3:26 pm

She also warned trolls that she would be taking a screenshot of every account abusing her and file a case against its user.

It all started with the actress putting out a tweet, which fans of actor Vijay Deverakonda believe was taking a dig at him. The tweet was put out at a time when Deverakonda's 'Liger' opened to negative reviews.

Shortly after she tweeted, fans of the actor began trolling the actress, calling her 'aunty'.

Anasuya has now begun to put up screenshots of every account that has been trolling her.

The actress tweeted: "I will keep retweeting every abuse as a proof to what happens to a woman who stands her ground for her respect. #SayNOtoOnlineAbuse"

"Here, by taking a screenshot of every account abusing me, age shaming me by calling me "Aunty" ... involving my family into this, I will file a case and take it to a point where you will regret getting to me without any legit reason. This is my final warning."

"Also will be retweeting every abuse till you realise what you are doing. Realise why I am doing what I am doing. I am not a coward. hiding behind "fans". Paying fake profiles to abuse me hash tagging all those years and even now. You know nothing (about )what happened."

The spat between Anasuya Bharadwaj and fans of actor Vijay Deverakonda has taken the world of Twitter by storm.

