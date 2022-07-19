This Is Why Chris Pratt Hesitates To Play 'Indiana Jones'!

Amid speculations that Hollywood star Chris Pratt could replace Harrison Ford as the iconic character in the upcoming 'Indiana Jones 5', he shut down the rumours following Ford's suggestion that the hero will die with him.



Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Pratt said, "No, aren't they doing 'Indiana Jones' with Harrison Ford? All I know is once I saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don't even know him but it was enough to scare me, that was like, 'When I die, Indiana Jones dies.'





"And I'm like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play...?"



The 43-year-old star was referring to a 2019 interview with Ford where he suggested nobody could replace him as Indiana, reports aceshowbiz.com.



The 80-year-old star said at the time, "Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy."



Ford is returning as Indy for the new flick, which sees James Mangold take over behind the camera from Steven Spielberg, his co-star Antonio Banderas says it was "so unbelievable" seeing the film icon in character.



The actor recalled, "The first day I arrived, I was in the makeup trailer, and I turned around and there he was in the full Indiana costume with the hat and the whip. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was there with him, too, and it was so cool."



He added, "I still remember the first time I saw 'Indiana Jones' in a theatre and the crowd was crazy about it. I thought, 'This is like going back to the old adventure (movies) in a completely different way'."

[With Inputs From IANS]