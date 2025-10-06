The Smashing Pumpkins Cancels Maiden India Tour? Here's Why

The Smashing Pumpkins was scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on October 11, followed by its Mumbai concert on October 12, 2025.

The Smashing Pumpkins India tour
The Smashing Pumpkins cancels India Tour 2025 Photo: Instagram/The Smashing Pumpkins
  • The Smashing Pumpkins has cancelled its India Tour 2025

  • The American rock band was scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on October 11, followed by its Mumbai concert on October 12

  • They called off the shows due to unexpected logistical challenges and conditions out of their control

The Smashing Pumpkins, the Chicago-based American alternative rock band led by frontman Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, has called off its India Tour 2025. The band was set to make its much-anticipated India debut this month. They have cancelled the shows in Bengaluru and Mumbai, citing unexpected logistical challenges and conditions out of their control.

Why did The Smashing Pumpkins cancel the India Tour 2025?

The band was scheduled to perform at Terraform Arena in Bengaluru on October 11, 2025 and at Jio World Garden in Mumbai on October 12, 2025, as part of their Rock Invasion 2025 Asia Tour. But they cancelled both the shows, leaving fans disappointed who were gearing up for the band's debut performance in the country.

On Saturday, The Smashing Pumpkins took to their Facebook page to share the cancellations of their shows in India.

"Due to unexpected logistical challenges and conditions out of our control, we have to cancel our two upcoming shows in Bangalore and Mumbai," the band wrote in a statement.

The band further wrote, "We cannot perform these shows up to the standards that we and our fans expect."

About The Smashing Pumpkins

Formed in Chicago in the '90s, The Smashing Pumpkins is famous for their alternative rock and grunge music. Their classics include Tonight, Bullet With Butterfly Wings, Today, 1979, TUM, Aghori Mhori Mei, Sighommi, and Beguiled, among others.

The Rock Invasion 2025 Asia Tour marks the band's return to Asia after more than a decade. Their tour has been continuing across other countries, despite calling it off in India. The tour kick-started in Japan in September and it includes concerts in Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Busan, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi.

