The Smashing Pumpkins Cancels Maiden India Tour? Here's Why

Why did The Smashing Pumpkins cancel the India Tour 2025?

The band was scheduled to perform at Terraform Arena in Bengaluru on October 11, 2025 and at Jio World Garden in Mumbai on October 12, 2025, as part of their Rock Invasion 2025 Asia Tour. But they cancelled both the shows, leaving fans disappointed who were gearing up for the band's debut performance in the country.