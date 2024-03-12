Producer Dhirajlal Shah, who backed several Bollywood films like 'Vijaypath and 'Gambler', passed away on Monday (March 11) morning. Dhirajlal's brother Hasmukh told the Times of India that he had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.
Hasmukh said that Dhirajlal had COVID-19, post which he developed an issue with his lungs. "His health deteriorated in the last 20 days and we had to admit him to the ICU. His kidney and heart were affected, which resulted in multi-organ failure," said Hashmukh.
Times of India quoted 'Gadar' director Anil Sharma saying, “He was not only a good producer but a very lovely soul. He had created a video world which was revolutionary in a way. We will miss him.” Producer Harish Sughand said that Dhirajlal "bought the video rights of Shahenshah after which his life changed and he became the video king. He had the rights of almost all films".
The Indian Film TV Producers Council condoled the demise of Dhirajal. The council shared a photo of the producer on their X handle and captioned it, "Deeply Saddening News Owner of Apna Cinema & Time Video Mr Dhirajlal Nanji Shah Ji has passed away. Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Om Shanti."
Dhirajlal produced Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra starrer 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy' (2003) directed by Anil Sharma. He also produced other films like 'Krishna' starring Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor, 'Gambler' starring Govinda, Shilpa Shetty and Aditya Pancholi and 'Vijaypath' featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Danny Denzongpa.
Dhirajlal Shah is survived by his wife, Manju Dhiraj Shah, two daughters-Shital Punit Goel and Sapna Dhiraj Shah, son-Jimit Shah and daughter-in-law-Poonam Shah.
May Dhirajlal Shah's soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.