Art & Entertainment

'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story': Rock Legends Unite For Premiere In London - View Pics

Join Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Tico Torres, and Gotham Chopra at the London premiere of 'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' docuseries.

‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ Premiere Photo: Millie Turner
Rock legends unite as Bon Jovi and band members debut their docuseries 'Thank You, Goodnight' at a star-studded London premiere.

Here are a few pics from the grand evening celebrating the life and times of Bon Jovi:

1. Dorothea Bongiovi & Jon Bon Jovi

‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ Premiere
‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ Premiere Photo: Vianney Le Caer
Dorothea Bongiovi, left, and Jon Bon Jovi pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Bon Jovi Story’ in London.

2. Jon Bon Jovi

‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ Premiere
‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ Premiere Photo: Millie Turner
Jon Bon Jovi poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the docuseries ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ in London.

3. David Bryan, Gotham Chopra, Jon Bon Jovi & Tico Torres

‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ Premiere
‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ Premiere Photo: Millie Turner
David Bryan, from left, director Gotham Chopra, Jon Bon Jovi and Tico Torres pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the docuseries ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ in London.

4. Tico Torres

‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ Premiere
‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ Premiere Photo: Millie Turner
Tico Torres poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the docuseries ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ in London.

5. Gotham Chopra

‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ Premiere
‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ Premiere Photo: Millie Turner
Director Gotham Chopra poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the docuseries ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ in London.

6. David Bryan

‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ Premiere
‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ Premiere Photo: Millie Turner
David Bryan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the docuseries ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ in London.

7. Jon Bon Jovi

‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ Premiere
‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ Premiere Photo: Millie Turner
Jon Bon Jovi poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the docuseries ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’ in London.

