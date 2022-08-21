Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Telugu Film 'Karthikeya 2' Rules Hindi Box Office Leaving 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Dobaaraa' Behind

Karthikeya 2, starring Nikhil in the lead, minted Rs. 48 crore worldwide in its first week of release. It is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and Anupama Parameswaran played the female lead.

Kartikeya 2
Kartikeya 2 IMDb

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 7:33 am

Telugu film 'Karthikeya 2'  is witnessing a good show at the Hindi box office with Rs. 2 crore even on its second week, with its Hindi-dubbed version. In the time when Hindi films like Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' or Taapsee Pannu's 'Dobaaraa' are not propelling audience to come to theatre screens, this southern film emerged as a dark horse.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted fresh figures on Saturday. “#Karthikeya2 #Hindi emerges first choice of moviegoers... Collects more than #LSC (Laal Singh Chaddha) and #RB (Raksha Bandhan) *yesterday* [Fri]... Mass pockets/single screens are super-strong... Will continue to dominate over the weekend... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr. Total: ₹ 8.21 cr. #India biz. HINDI version," he wrote.

Karthikeya 2, starring Nikhil in the lead, minted Rs. 48 crore worldwide in its first week of release. It is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and Anupama Parameswaran played the female lead.

The film collected Rs. 29.55 crore gross and Rs. 18.69 crore share in the first week in Telangana and AP. On Thursday, Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) collected Rs. 1.64 crore while Laal Singh Chaddha collected Rs. 1.30 crore. Raksha Bandhan movie earned only Rs. 1 crore.

Rakshan Bandhan earned Rs. 28 crore at the domestic box office in its first weekend, the makers said Monday. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama was released in theatres on August 11. According to a poster shared by the banner, the film collected ₹28.16 crore in four days at the India box office. "Your love for these siblings has been overwhelming. Witness the heartwarming tale of #RakshaBandhan on the big screens. The movie is in cinemas, book your tickets now," read the caption of the tweet.

Raksha Bandhan follows the story of Lala Kedarnath (Kumar) who is struggling to get his four younger sisters married. The film features Bhumi Pednekar as Kumar's on-screen love interest with Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth playing the role of his sisters.

