Telugu Film Industry Workers Protest Demanding Wage Hike

Cinema shootings in and around the city were disrupted on Wednesday as hundreds of workers of the Telugu film industry staged a protest demanding a hike in their wages.

The workers gathered outside the office of the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation in response to the strike call given by various unions and raised slogans seeking better salaries.

The protesting workers, who included personnel from various film crafts, said their wages are revised every three years and it was due in about one and half years because of COVID-19. They lamented that they were finding it difficult to meet household expenses in view of rising prices, including those food items and medical expenses.

A representative of the film workers said they would work for film producers who are ready to pay wages as sought by them.

A leading film producer said they are ready to hold talks with the protesting workers on the wage hike issue and that film shootings should not be affected.

[With Inputs from PTI]