Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Telugu Film Industry Workers Protest Demanding Wage Hike

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, while agreeing to hold talks with the workers, however, said that the strike was illegal as the workers did not give the 15-day notice.

Telugu Film Industry Workers Protest Demanding Wage Hike
Tollywood Film Workers Protest The News Minute

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 12:27 pm

Cinema shootings in and around the city were disrupted on Wednesday as hundreds of workers of the Telugu film industry staged a protest demanding a hike in their wages.

The workers gathered outside the office of the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation in response to the strike call given by various unions and raised slogans seeking better salaries.

The protesting workers, who included personnel from various film crafts, said their wages are revised every three years and it was due in about one and half years because of COVID-19. They lamented that they were finding it difficult to meet household expenses in view of rising prices, including those food items and medical expenses.

A representative of the film workers said they would work for film producers who are ready to pay wages as sought by them.

A leading film producer said they are ready to hold talks with the protesting workers on the wage hike issue and that film shootings should not be affected.

[With Inputs from PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Telugu Film Industry Wage Hike Workers Protest Telugu Film Film Crew Tollywood Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation Tollywood Film
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

FIH Pro League: IND-W Take On USA-W

FIH Pro League: IND-W Take On USA-W