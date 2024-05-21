Television

Tamil Action Drama 'Rathnam' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video From May 23

Tamil movie "Rathnam", starring Vishal in the lead role, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 23, the OTT platform announced on Tuesday.

Actor Vishal
Actor Vishal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Tamil movie "Rathnam", starring Vishal in the lead role, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 23, the OTT platform announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Hari, known for movies such as "Yaanai", "Saamy" and "Singam", the action drama movie was released in the theatres on April 26.

The film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautam Menon, Samuthirakani, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

According to a press release, "Rathnam" will premiere on the streaming service in Tamil along with dubs in Telugu.

The movie features Vishal as a "fiery young man (Vishal), who grapples with a turbulent past and struggles to control his violent instincts, especially against those who mistreat women.

As the trusted aide to MLA Panneer Selvam (Samuthirakani), Rathnam's life takes a dramatic turn when he meets Mallika (Shankar), a nurse who strikingly resembles his mother.

"Rathnam", which features music by renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad, is produced by Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telangana: Vehicle Owner Shells Out Rs 25 Lakh For Fancy Registration Number In Hyderabad
  2. Bengaluru: Woman Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Resort
  3. Day In Pics: May 21, 2024
  4. Day In Pics: May 21, 2024
  5. MP: Man Held For Rape, Murder Of Six-Year-Old Girl In Burhanpur
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi': Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Underwent ‘More Intense Training Than IPL Players’ For Her Role
  2. A R Rahman To Perform In Singapore And Kuala Lumpur
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Production 'Girls Will Be Girls' To Be Screened Under Cannes Ecrans Juniors
  4. Imran Khan Reveals Uncle Aamir Khan Does Not Attend Bollywood Award Shows For THIS Reason
  5. Tamil Action Drama 'Rathnam' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video From May 23
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Knight Riders Face Sunrisers In Race To Final
  3. Real Madrid And Germany Midfielder Toni Kroos To Retire After Euro 2024
  4. Wrestling Federation Of India Shatters Hopes, Skips Indian Trials, Sends Quota Winners To Olympics
  5. Malaysia Masters Wrap: Treesa-Gayatri Advance To 2nd Rd, IND Singles Players Falter In Qualification
World News
  1. 300 Trafficked Indians 'Revolt' In Cambodia; Most Of Them Arrested: Andhra Pradesh Police
  2. Julian Assange Can Appeal Against Extradition Order: A Brief History Of His Legal Battle
  3. Sarah Jessica Parker's Puffy Bonnet Hat Turns Heads On 'And Just Like That' Set
  4. UK's Infected Blood Scandal: How Years Of Cover Ups Killed 3,000 And Caused NHS' 'Deadliest Disaster Ever'
  5. Ed Dwight Becomes America's First Black Astronaut Candidate To Fly Into Space
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Analyst Prashant Kishor Predicts 300 Seats For BJP; SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Azamgarh Rally Creates Ruckus