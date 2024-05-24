Television

Rukmini Maitra’s Humanoid Robot Unleashes Laugh Riot In ‘Boomerang’

The trailer of the upcoming Bengali film ‘Boomerang’ starring Jeet and Rukmini Maitra, was unveiled on Friday.

The trailer of the upcoming Bengali film ‘Boomerang’ starring Jeet and Rukmini Maitra, was unveiled on Friday.

The trailer showcases how comedy or errors are unleashed when Jeet’s character, a robotics scientist, designs a female humanoid robot named NISHA (portrayed by Rukmini), who looks exactly the same as his wife Isha.

The trailer goes on to show the confusion that prevails with people getting to know NISHA and how their interactions with her turn out to be a laugh riot.

Talking about the film, Jeet told IANS: "Any story, when it takes a cinematic shape, is like giving wings to your dreams. Our film ‘Boomerang’ is based on the famous Bengali comedy play ‘Puno Rai Ruby Rai’. I have wanted to do a fun comedy film for quite some time, and that is when this came our way. We liked the core idea of the play."

Rukmini, who plays dual roles in the film, a humanoid robot NISHA, and Jeet’s wife, Isha, in the film, told IANS that for her role of a robot, she had to maintain a certain range of physical movements.

However, she said that along with certain subtle bursts of emotions as she is AI-generated, NISHA will be seen grasping human emotions.

She told IANS: “For Nisha, the voice had to be worked upon and she also had a certain graph to maintain owing to her various stages. Also, eye contact and facial movements were in a planned manner for which I had done workshops with my director and had rehearsed. And amidst all that she had to be lovable and someone people would instantly fall in love with. So, a lot of thought went into it."

‘Boomerang’ is set to release in cinemas on June 7.

